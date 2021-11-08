ARK Invest underwhelmed by Cruise's AI progress
- ARK Invest weighs in on the autonomous driving tests run by General Motors' (NYSE:GM) Cruise unit.
- Analyst Tasha Keeney says that in contrast to Tesla's Autonomy Day and AI Day, Cruise's on-line recruiting event provided details about its autonomous strategy in polished marketing presentations that seemed to lack substance.
- Keeney notes a presentation by GM included an arrow for chip improvement, instead of the detailed metrics provided by Tesla.
- "While Cruise might be close to commercialization, suggesting that its underlying technology could be impressive, ARK wonders if GM’s slick marketing is successfully attracting the scarce talent necessary to pull off one of the most difficult AI projects in the world," she adds.
- ARK Invest is long-time backer of Tesla.
