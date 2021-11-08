Northern Genesis Acquisition achieves quorum for special shareholders meeting to approve business combination
Nov. 08, 2021 9:11 AM ETEmbark Technology, Inc. (EMBK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGAB) trades 1.2% higher premarket after it achieved a quorum for the special shareholders meeting to be held on Nov.9 related to its $5B business combination with Embark Trucks.
- The business combination and the other proposals will be approved at the special meeting and the valuation of the post-combination entity will be finalized.
- The business combination, if approved by Northern Genesis 2 shareholders, is expected to close on Nov.10 and it will change its name to Embark Technology and common stock and warrants of the combined company are expected to commence trading on Nov.11 on Nasdaq under the symbols "EMBK" and "EMBK.WS," respectively.