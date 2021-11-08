CIBC downgrades Canada Goose to Neutral, says earnings surprise is priced in after rally
Nov. 08, 2021 9:13 AM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at CIBC after an almost 20% price jump following a FQ2 profit last week.
- Analyst Mark Petrie believes that the clothing company's recovery is underway and adequately priced in now. "F2022 still represents a recovery year given limited tourism but we remain comfortable with an outlook for F2023 that will bring continued revenue growth and a return to 20%+ EBIT margins," he writes in an analyst note.
- Shares are essentially flat pre-market.
- CIBC assigns a price target of $67 to the stock. The average price target for GOOS is $46.29. For analysts covering the stock, 8 are bullish, 4 are neutral, and 3 are bearish.