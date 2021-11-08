Prelude Therapeutics gets FDA greenlight for PRT2527 cancer study
Nov. 08, 2021 9:15 AM ETPrelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD)By: SA News Team
- Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) announces that the U.S. FDA has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its precision oncology candidate, PRT2527, which is designed to be a potent and selective CDK9 inhibitor.
- In preclinical studies, PRT2527 was shown to reduce MCL1 and MYC protein levels and was highly active in preclinical models at well-tolerated doses, the company said.
- Prelude anticipates beginning a Phase 1 trial of PRT2527 by year-end evaluating escalating doses of intravenous (IV) PRT2527 as a monotherapy in patients with selected solid tumors.
- "We look forward to providing updates on PRT2527 and our other clinical development programs in 2022,” CEO Kris Vaddi said.