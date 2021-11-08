CareTrust stock rises as Q3 revenue beats estimate; 2021 guidance nudged up
Nov. 08, 2021 9:21 AM ETCareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) stock jumps 3.3% in premarket trading after the health-care REIT boost
- “Skilled nursing occupancy is growing steadily month by month towards the pre-pandemic level of 77.7%,” said Chairman and CEO Greg Stapley.
- Almost 60% of CareTrust’s (CTRE) skilled nursing facilities' occupancy are now within 90% of their pre-pandemic census or better, he added.
- Still, the labor shortage and a sharp increase in labor costs present challenges, he said.
- Boosts lower end of its 2021 normalized FFO per share guidance range to $1.49 from $1.48, while top end of the range stays at $1.50; consensus estimate is $1.50.
- Q3 normalized FFO per share of $0.38, matching the consensus estimate, increased from $0.34 in the year-go quarter and from $0.37 in Q2 2021.
- Q3 total revenue of $48.6M, topping $48.4M consensus, vs. $45.7M in Q3 2020 and $48.3M in Q2 2021.
- Q3 total expenses of $25.9M rises from $24.1M a year earlier and compares with $26.9M in Q2 2021.
- Conference call at 2:00 PM ET.
- SA contributor Gen Alpha sees CTRE's headwinds as transitory.