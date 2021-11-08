Tactical apparel brand, CODI subsidiary 5.11 ABR files for IPO seeking to list as VXI on Nasdaq
- Headquartered in Irvine, CA, 5.11 ABR, Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) subsidiary, filed a registration statement with SEC for a proposed IPO as it intends to list on Nasdaq under the symbol, "VXI".
- Offer size, terms have not yet been decided.
The company was acquired by CODI in August 2016 and it makes tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of customers, including law enforcement, military special operations, firefighters, and outdoor enthusiasts.
-
CODI provided the following details in its latest financial results:
5.11's sales reached $401.1M in 2020 compared to $388.6M in 2019; it operates international sales offices in Sweden, Mexico, Australia, China and UAE.
In 2016, CODI acquired 5.11 Tactical for purchase price of $400M and the purchase price was funded through a draw on its revolving credit facility as well as exercising an accordion feature on its existing credit facility.
Initial equity ownership of CODI will be ~97.5% and 5.11's management team will also invest in the transaction alongside CODI.