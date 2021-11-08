Senmiao Technology announces $5M private placement
Nov. 08, 2021 9:45 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Senmiao Technology (AIHS -3.2%) has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of ~$5M of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to initially acquire up to an aggregate number of shares of common stock of the Co. at $0.68/share.
- The purchase price for the Preferred Shares shall be $1,000 per each Preferred Share.
- The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to further accelerate the Co.'s business plan and fund any additional working capital needs.
- The offering is expected to close on or about November 10, 2021.