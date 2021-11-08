Senmiao Technology announces $5M private placement

Nov. 08, 2021 9:45 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Senmiao Technology (AIHS -3.2%) has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of ~$5M of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to initially acquire up to an aggregate number of shares of common stock of the Co. at $0.68/share.
  • The purchase price for the Preferred Shares shall be $1,000 per each Preferred Share.
  • The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to further accelerate the Co.'s business plan and fund any additional working capital needs.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about November 10, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.