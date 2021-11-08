Banxa reports record transaction volume of $162M

  • Banxa (OTCQX:BNXAF +1.7%) announces the issuance of 35,000 additional common shares to SRAX (SRAX +1.9%), at a deemed price of $4.00 per share, as consideration for certain customer acquisition services rendered by SRAX to the company.
  • BANXA (OTCQX:BNXAF) reports largest ever record October 2021 Total Transaction Value results of AUD $162M (($120M))
  • This represents a growth of 28% month-on-month.
  • Company has signed 16 new partners in October
  • Company provides RegTech services for cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi platforms and digital asset wallets alongside its payment services, allowing users of platforms in the "Banxa Network"
  • Since IPO in January 2021 the company has grown the Partner Network by 93% - from 38 to 74.
