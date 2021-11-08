Saks.com shows success after spin-off from parent company

  • Saks.com sales have increased 30% following the company's spin-off from luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue. Meanwhile, the total merchandise value on the site is up 80% and site visitors have increased to one million from 500,000 two years ago.
  • In an interview with the Associated Press, Saks.com CEO Marc Metrick says that the split has allowed the company to invest better in both its online and in-store segments, along with speeding up delivery times by "a day or two."
  • When asked about rumors that Saks.com may go public, Metrick declined to answer, saying that his job was to focus on the customer experience and "who knows" what happens from a capital marketing standpoint.
  • The success of Saks.com is also relevant to Macy's (M +1.3%) after Jana Partners argued in October that a similar split would be beneficial to Macy's stock price in October.
