Saks.com shows success after spin-off from parent company
Nov. 08, 2021 9:51 AM ETMBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Saks.com sales have increased 30% following the company's spin-off from luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue. Meanwhile, the total merchandise value on the site is up 80% and site visitors have increased to one million from 500,000 two years ago.
- In an interview with the Associated Press, Saks.com CEO Marc Metrick says that the split has allowed the company to invest better in both its online and in-store segments, along with speeding up delivery times by "a day or two."
- When asked about rumors that Saks.com may go public, Metrick declined to answer, saying that his job was to focus on the customer experience and "who knows" what happens from a capital marketing standpoint.
- The success of Saks.com is also relevant to Macy's (M +1.3%) after Jana Partners argued in October that a similar split would be beneficial to Macy's stock price in October.