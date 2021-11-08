Canadian Solar wins solar project award in Colombian tender
Nov. 08, 2021 9:56 AM ET Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Canadian Solar (CSIQ +1.1%) opens higher following news that it was awarded 52 MWp for the Caracoli solar PV project in the recent public auction by Colombia's Ministry of Energy.
- Canadian Solar says the energy awarded will be acquired by a pool of reputable off-takers and will start delivering clean energy from 2023 through a 15-year power purchase agreement.
- The project already has completed the consultation process with indigenous communities and is expected to start construction by Q2 2022.
- The Caracoli project is the company's second landmark achievement in Colombia, after it recently was awarded the country's first utility-scale battery storage project.