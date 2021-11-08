Veeco Instruments to repurchase $115.M of senior convertible notes

  • Veeco Instruments (VECO +0.5%) to repurchase of ~$111.5M of company’s outstanding 2.70% convertible senior notes due 2023 from Lynrock Lake LP.
  • The repurchase is expected to close on November 10, 2021.
  • Following the repurchase, ~$20.2M aggregate principal amount of notes will be outstanding.
  • “We are excited to take this step to improve our capital structure. With this repurchase, Veeco will have retired over 80% of our 2023 debt maturity obligation. This transaction de-levers our balance sheet, reduces potential dilution, and allows us to focus on continuing our growth strategy.” commented Bill Miller, CEO.
