Expensify boosts IPO price range to $25 to $27/share
Nov. 08, 2021
- Business-expenses app Expensify Inc. (EXFY) boosted its IPO price range to $25 to$27/share from an earlier range of $23 to $25, according to a revised S-1 filing.
- The fintech — which plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “EXFY” — still intends to provide about 2.6M of the IPO stock, while its investors will offer another 7.1M.
- Expensify (EXFY) provides corporate clients with a wide range of apps for one-tap business-expense reporting, customer invoicing, bill payments, booking business travel and more. The firm also offers customers a business credit card.
