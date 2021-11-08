Penn National Gaming is still a buy at Bank of America

Nov. 08, 2021

  • Bank of America thinks the sell-off last week of Penn National Gaming (PENN -0.9%) was overdone with the core Barstool business valued at more than $40 per share and theScore valued at $5 to $10 per share.
  • "Even in a worst case scenario, we think PENN is still an attractive platform for media/strategic partners in the digital space and reiterate our Buy."
  • BofA lowers its price objective to $90 on a lower multiple and lower estimates acknowledging some potential uncertainty could persist surrounding Barstool Sports. The price objective is based on approximately 12X the 2022 EBITDAR estimate, which is a premium to PENN's historical multiple, but a discount to other consumer growth stocks with longer track records.
  • PENN trades below its 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
