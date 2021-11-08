Medium-term inflation expectations pause after three months of increasing: NY Fed survey
Nov. 08, 2021 11:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- U.S. consumers' medium-term implied inflation break its three-month winning streak in October, according to the New York Federal Reserve's October 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations.
- Median three-year inflation expectations remains unchanged at 4.2% in October, though median one-year implied inflation rises by 0.4 percentage points to 5.7%, the twelfth consecutive increase, reaching a new series high since the inception of the survey in June 2013.
- Median inflation uncertainty climbs in the short- and medium-term, with each reaching new series highs in October.
- Median year-ahead home price change expectations also ticks up by 0.1 percentage points to 5.6%, above its 12-months trailing average of 4.8%, according to the survey.
- On the labor market front, median-one year-ahead expected earnings growth increases by 0.1 percentage point to 3.0% in October, a series high.
- The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next year falls 0.1 percentage point to 11.0% in October, though the mean likelihood of leaving one's job voluntarily in the next year rises to 20.0% from 18.9% in the prior month.
- Mean perceived probability of finding a job in the next three months (if one's current job were lost) increases by 1.4 percentage points to 56.6%.
- Median one-year household income growth expectations climbs to 3.3% in October vs. 3.0% in September, reaching a new series high.
- At the same time, median household spending growth expectations increase by 0.4 percentage points to 5.4%, another new series high.
- Earlier, Morgan Stanley says consumers prepare for big holiday spending.