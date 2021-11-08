Medium-term inflation expectations pause after three months of increasing: NY Fed survey

Nov. 08, 2021 11:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Federal Reserve Bank of New York building, USA

mbbirdy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • U.S. consumers' medium-term implied inflation break its three-month winning streak in October, according to the New York Federal Reserve's October 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations.
  • Median three-year inflation expectations remains unchanged at 4.2% in October, though median one-year implied inflation rises by 0.4 percentage points to 5.7%, the twelfth consecutive increase, reaching a new series high since the inception of the survey in June 2013.
  • Median inflation uncertainty climbs in the short- and medium-term, with each reaching new series highs in October.
  • Median year-ahead home price change expectations also ticks up by 0.1 percentage points to 5.6%, above its 12-months trailing average of 4.8%, according to the survey.
  • On the labor market front, median-one year-ahead expected earnings growth increases by 0.1 percentage point to 3.0% in October, a series high.
  • The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next year falls 0.1 percentage point to 11.0% in October, though the mean likelihood of leaving one's job voluntarily in the next year rises to 20.0% from 18.9% in the prior month.
  • Mean perceived probability of finding a job in the next three months (if one's current job were lost) increases by 1.4 percentage points to 56.6%.
  • Median one-year household income growth expectations climbs to 3.3% in October vs. 3.0% in September, reaching a new series high.
  • At the same time, median household spending growth expectations increase by 0.4 percentage points to 5.4%, another new series high.
  • Earlier, Morgan Stanley says consumers prepare for big holiday spending.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.