Welcome to the club: Alphabet tops $2 trillion in market cap for first time
Nov. 08, 2021 10:48 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMSFT, AAPL, ARMCOBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Google parent company Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), joined an elite club Monday as its market cap hit the $2 trillion mark.
- Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) climbed to a high of $3,020.69 a share, which put the company's market cap above $2 trillion for the first time. Alphabet joined Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) as companies that have breached the $2 trillion market cap level.
- However, Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) stay in the $2 trillion club was brief, as its shares dipped back below the $3,000 mark, giving the company a market cap of "only" $1.99 billion.
- Investors have thrown their weight behind Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) all year long, and that enthusiasm has only increased since company reported a 41% rise in its third-quarter revenue in late October.
- The battle for the title of World's Most-Valuable company has also been a pitched one of late, with Microsoft (MSFT) taking the crown from Apple (AAPL) in late October after the software giant reported quarterly revenue that topped $50 billion for the first time.