Bluebird bio hurt by downgrades after oncology spinoff
Nov. 08, 2021 10:51 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)VRTX, CRSPBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- bluebird bio (BLUE -17.7%) is trading lower with double-digit losses for the second straight session as two Wall Street firms lowered their ratings on the biotech that has just announced the spinoff of its oncology business, 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT).
- Morgan Stanley expects challenging market conditions for the company’s gene therapy assets, which the analysts Matthew Harrison and Kostas Biliouris, identified as a “robust portfolio” with regulatory clearances expected in 2022/23.
- The firm has downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight, with the price target slashed to $11 from $19 per share, implying a downside of ~16.3% to the last close.
- The company’s clinical-stage candidates include bb1111, potential gene therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).
- Citing a rise in competition in the SCD space, the duo projects that the company will have to make significant investments to drive the uptake of bb1111 despite its notable clinical impact.
- Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expects an update on Nov. 18 regarding the regulatory path for bb1111. The analyst Salveen Richter also anticipates competition for bluebird’s (NASDAQ:BLUE) SCD as well as beta-thalassemia candidates from companies such as Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP).
- Richter has downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral. The price target cut to $10 from $23 indicates a downside of ~23.9%.
- bluebird (BLUE) expects the FDA to accept its marketing application for beta-thalassemia candidate beti-cel this month.