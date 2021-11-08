Live Nation slips 5% as weekend concert tragedy leads to lawsuits

Ticketmaster And Live Nation Merger Stirs Antitrust Scrutiny

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) has slid 4.7% in the wake of a weekend concert tragedy in Houston that left eight people dead.
  • A stampeding crowd at the Astroworld Festival caused those deaths and scores of injuries.
  • Live Nation was a promoter in the event, and it's now facing at least two lawsuits alongside rapper/producer and festival organizer Travis Scott, performer Drake, promotor Scoremore Holdings, and NRG Stadium, among others.
  • The crowd was so tightly packed, according to witness reports, that when it swelled toward the stage for Scott's set dozens were crushed to the point that they couldn't breathe.
  • Just one trading session ago, hours before the deadly event, Live Nation had gained 15% off its own third-quarter earnings report.
