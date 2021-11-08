What's in cards for Unity Software Q3 Earnings?

Network of business concept.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Unity Software (NYSE:U) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.37M (+32.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, U has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

