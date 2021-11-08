What's in cards for Unity Software Q3 Earnings?
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.37M (+32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, U has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Peer performance over the last one year, CDNS beat expectations and raised outlook.
- Recently, Unity and UFC collaborate with Unity Metacast
- In Q2, earnings beat consensus and provided strong guidance: Q3 guidance - Revenue of $260M-$265M; Non-GAAP loss from operations $15M-$20M.
