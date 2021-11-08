Siemens Gamesa named preferred supplier at Vattenfall wind projects
Nov. 08, 2021 10:55 AM ETSiemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAY)SMNEY, GCTAFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY +8.6%) surges 9% in European trading after it was nominated as preferred supplier by Vattenfall Group for the Norfolk offshore wind projects in the U.K.
- Siemens Gamesa says the agreement, if successful, would include the potential deployment of the SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines and a multiyear service agreement.
- The Norfolk projects are envisioned with a total capacity of 3.6 GW and would form one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world.
- Gamesa majority shareholder Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMNEY +3.2%) also is up sharply.
- Gamesa shares sank 20% last week after reporting a large quarterly loss and saying it expects supply chain problems will continue to affect operations in FY 2022.
- Siemens Gamesa and partner Dominion Energy recently unveiled plans to spend $200M to build the first factory to make blades for the largest U.S. offshore wind farm off the Virginia coast.