Siemens Gamesa named preferred supplier at Vattenfall wind projects

Wind turbine from aerial view, Drone view at windpark westermeerdijk a windmill farm in the lake IJsselmeer the biggest in the Netherlands,Sustainable development, renewable energy

fokkebok/iStock via Getty Images

  • Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY +8.6%) surges 9% in European trading after it was nominated as preferred supplier by Vattenfall Group for the Norfolk offshore wind projects in the U.K.
  • Siemens Gamesa says the agreement, if successful, would include the potential deployment of the SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines and a multiyear service agreement.
  • The Norfolk projects are envisioned with a total capacity of 3.6 GW and would form one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world.
  • Gamesa majority shareholder Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMNEY +3.2%) also is up sharply.
  • Gamesa shares sank 20% last week after reporting a large quarterly loss and saying it expects supply chain problems will continue to affect operations in FY 2022.
  • Siemens Gamesa and partner Dominion Energy recently unveiled plans to spend $200M to build the first factory to make blades for the largest U.S. offshore wind farm off the Virginia coast.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.