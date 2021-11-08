Federal Reserve's Randal Quarles resigns, will leave at year end
Nov. 08, 2021
- Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles resigns from the Federal Reserve Board, effective at the end of December. His term as chair of the Financial Stability Board ends on Dec. 2.
- As vice chair of supervision, he oversees the supervision and regulation of financial firms in the board's jurisdiction.
- Before his appointment to the Fed board, he was founder and managing director of the Cynosure Group, a private investment firm. He also served in various senior positions at the Treasury Department under both Bush administrations.
- Progressive Democrats, saying that he was weak on regulating banks, were reportedly pressuring President Biden to replace Quarles.