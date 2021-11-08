Don't forget about Ford and GM as infrastructure bill winners
Nov. 08, 2021
- Ford (F +4.1%) and General Motors (GM +1.5%) are the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 Index from the consumer sector.
- Investors may be seeing upside for the two Detroit automakers from the signing of the infrastructure bill, especially if the federal tax credit is finalized to go to $12,500 from $7,500 for electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. using union labor.
- Both automakers are pressing ahead aggressively with their electrification plans. Ford (NYSE:F) has over 160K pre-orders for its F-150 Lightning electric truck and the upcoming electric transit van from the automaker is already sold out. Also of note, Ford (F) has a 12% stake in Rivian, which could be worth around $8B if the IPO goes off well. GM sees EV upside from the Cadillac and Chevy brands, and has a long-term bet on autonomous vehicles through its Cruise business.
