China's top venture capitalist is said to reduce stakes in Pinduoduo, Meituan, Dada Nexus
Nov. 08, 2021 11:40 AM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD), MPNGF, DADABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Neil Shen, the head of Sequoia Capital China, is said to have sold as much $215M in share shopping app Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), food delivery company Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) and delivery platform Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA).
- Shen, who has an estimate net worth of $4.4B, largest stock sales involved Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), according to an earlier FT report. He sold $100M of the shares through a family investment vehicle and in his own name on Oct. 25.
- Shen, who sits on Pinduoduo's board, also sold 280,000 shares of PDD worth nearly $30M in early September, the FT said, citing a Form 144 filing. Shen also sold as much as $30M of shares in Dada Nexus (DADA) in September.
- Recall last month, Chinese tech stocks rise following less-than-expected fine on Meituan.