AvalonBay upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, UDR cut to Equalweight
Nov. 08, 2021 11:41 AM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)ESS, EQR, UDRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill upgrades AvalonBay Communities (AVB +0.2%) to Overweight and downgrades UDR (UDR -0.6%) to Equalweight as he revisits the subsector after Q3 earnings season.
- Overall, "apartments appear set for their best year ever in '22 as in-place leases are ~12% below market," Hill writes in a note to clients. It's the fourth-best REIT subsector in '21 YTD, rising 52% so far vs. 34% for REITs and 25% for the S&P 500.
- AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB) has the highest '22 FFO growth of apartment REIT at 17.7%, driven by 9.4% same-store revenue growth, "as it recaptures its 14% loss-to-lease and a differentiated development program that's not in the price," the analyst said.
- Lifts price target to $265 from $242; applies ~25.5x multiple to Morgan Stanley's above-consensus '23 FFO estimate of $10.32.
- Hill's Overweight rating on AvalonBay (AVB) aligns with the Bullish Quant rating and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Neutral (6 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 16 Neutral, 2 Bearish)
- Regarding his downgrade of UDR (NYSE:UDR) had the highest same-store revenue growth in 2021, on a diversified portfolio across geography and quality, "but peers are catching up."
- Trims price target to $59.50 from $61; applies a 24.5x multiple to Morgan Stanley's 2023 FFO estimate of $2.43.
- The rating agrees with the Neutral Quant rating and diverges from the Bullish average Wall Street rating (7 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 10 Neutral).
- Reiterates Equalweights on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS).
- Among the four REITs discussed in this item, SA's Quant ratings rank all four poorly in Value but gives high marks for EPS revisions as seen in table below.
