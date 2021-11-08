Chimerix recovers from last week's post-Q3 earnings plunge

Nov. 08, 2021 11:43 AM ET

  • After Chimerix (CMRX +1.1%) slid 27% premarket on Nov. 4 following Q3 2021 results, shares have recovered nicely.
  • On Nov. 4, shares reached a low of $4.75. Shares closed that dat at $6.10, before closing the following day at $5.71.
  • The company may benefit following recent comments made by Bill Gates who has called for the formation a World Health Organization Pandemic Task Force and tens of billions of dollars in R&D to prepare for future pandemics and the potential of smallpox attacks.
  • Chimerix has Tembexa (brincidofovir) as a smallpox treatment.
