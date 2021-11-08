McAfee Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETMcAfee Corp. (MCFE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 vs. $0.00 in 3Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $466.12M (-36.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MCFE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.