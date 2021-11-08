Europe gas jumps as Russian flows lack Putin's promised boost

Logo of the Gazprom headquarters for Serbia. Gazprom is one of the main power and energy companies of Russia, with offices worldwide.

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • European gas prices surge as traders see little evidence that Russia was preparing to deliver the increased exports to the region that President Vladimir Putin had promised, the Financial Times reports.
  • While Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) started adding some gas to its largest storage sites in Germany and Austria over the weekend, FT reports that Russia failed to book additional pipeline capacity, suggesting that any storage fill would come from existing flows.
  • ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ
  • "Russia has done what it said it was going to do, but in a very narrow way," Laurent Ruseckas at IHS Markit tells FT. "What would get a bigger reaction from the market would be if Gazprom went back to auctioning short-term gas supplies, as they have done in previous years."
  • European benchmark futures jumped as much as 10% to above €80/MWh before easing to €76.50/MWh, while the U.K. benchmark climbed 6% to ~£2/therm.
  • Putin had said he had ordered Gazprom to fill its European storage sites following the completion of Russia's domestic stockpiling, promising to send more gas to Europe starting today.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.