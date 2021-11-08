Europe gas jumps as Russian flows lack Putin's promised boost
- European gas prices surge as traders see little evidence that Russia was preparing to deliver the increased exports to the region that President Vladimir Putin had promised, the Financial Times reports.
- While Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) started adding some gas to its largest storage sites in Germany and Austria over the weekend, FT reports that Russia failed to book additional pipeline capacity, suggesting that any storage fill would come from existing flows.
- "Russia has done what it said it was going to do, but in a very narrow way," Laurent Ruseckas at IHS Markit tells FT. "What would get a bigger reaction from the market would be if Gazprom went back to auctioning short-term gas supplies, as they have done in previous years."
- European benchmark futures jumped as much as 10% to above €80/MWh before easing to €76.50/MWh, while the U.K. benchmark climbed 6% to ~£2/therm.
- Putin had said he had ordered Gazprom to fill its European storage sites following the completion of Russia's domestic stockpiling, promising to send more gas to Europe starting today.