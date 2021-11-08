Ocwen Financial jumps 11% post Q3 results
Nov. 08, 2021 12:10 PM ETOcwen Financial Corporation (OCN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ocwen Financial (OCN +11.0%) rallies as the Co. closed $20B in total servicing additions in Q3 with very strong performance in sub-servicing additions.
- Correspondent channel volume up 179% Y/Y; Texas Capital Bank correspondent lending business successfully integrated.
- Total servicing additions up 77% Y/Y, Consumer direct volume was up 61% Y/Y, Reverse originations volume up 86% Y/Y and total servicing portfolio was $248B, up 38% Y/Y.
- The Co. deployed more than 50% of MSR Asset Vehicle investment commitment in only five months, ahead of schedule.
- Also, delivered 20% more loss mitigation solutions for borrowers exiting COVID-19 forbearance plans, as compared to the industry average.
- The Co. long term goal is to get best effort and non-delegated to roughly 25% to 30% of volume and about 40% to 50% of our gain on sale revenues.
- In terms of scale, we’ve increased our total servicing UPB about 33% versus the third quarter of 2020, and our percentage of prime servicing is now 70% of our total servicing UPB.
- Annualized quarterly after-tax ROE of 19% and annualized quarterly adjusted pre-tax ROE of 32%.
- “Our enterprise sales approach and the TCB acquisition have allowed us to grow our base of sellers to 700 at the end of Q3, and that’s roughly 2.5 times Y/Y.” said Glen Messina, President and CEO.
- Q3 2021 Presentation
