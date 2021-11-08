Ocwen Financial jumps 11% post Q3 results

Nov. 08, 2021 12:10 PM ETOcwen Financial Corporation (OCN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Ocwen Financial (OCN +11.0%) rallies as the Co. closed $20B in total servicing additions in Q3 with very strong performance in sub-servicing additions.
  • Correspondent channel volume up 179% Y/Y; Texas Capital Bank correspondent lending business successfully integrated.
  • Total servicing additions up 77% Y/Y, Consumer direct volume was up 61% Y/Y, Reverse originations volume up 86% Y/Y and total servicing portfolio was $248B, up 38% Y/Y.
  • The Co. deployed more than 50% of MSR Asset Vehicle investment commitment in only five months, ahead of schedule.
  • Also, delivered 20% more loss mitigation solutions for borrowers exiting COVID-19 forbearance plans, as compared to the industry average.
  • The Co. long term goal is to get best effort and non-delegated to roughly 25% to 30% of volume and about 40% to 50% of our gain on sale revenues.
  • In terms of scale, we’ve increased our total servicing UPB about 33% versus the third quarter of 2020, and our percentage of prime servicing is now 70% of our total servicing UPB.
  • Annualized quarterly after-tax ROE of 19% and annualized quarterly adjusted pre-tax ROE of 32%.
  • “Our enterprise sales approach and the TCB acquisition have allowed us to grow our base of sellers to 700 at the end of Q3, and that’s roughly 2.5 times Y/Y.” said Glen Messina, President and CEO.
  • Q3 2021 Presentation
  • Previously: Ocwen Financial EPS beats by $1.21, misses on revenue (Nov. 8)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.