Pfizer eying broad COVID vaccine booster authorization as soon as this week -- WaPo
Nov. 08, 2021 12:12 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Pfizer (PFE -0.9%) and partner BioNTech (BNTX +9.5%) are preparing to ask the FDA to allow giving boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine to anyone at least 18 years of age as soon as this week, The Washington Post reports.
- The newspaper reported that the agency is likely to OK the request.
- In late September, the FDA authorized boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech shots for certain groups, including those 65 and older, and those at higher risk for developing COVID-19.