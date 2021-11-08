Cornerstone Building Brands Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETCornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+129.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.42B (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.