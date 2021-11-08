Surgalign Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETSurgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.2M (-16.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRGA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.