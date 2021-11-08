Model N FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETModel N, Inc. (MODN)By: SA News Team
- Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.05M (+23.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MODN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.