U.S. economy will perk up even with inflation, supply constraints: Harker (updated)
Nov. 08, 2021 12:20 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker sees a resurgence of growth in 2022, if another major COVID-19 wave can be avoided, and he thinks it can be.
- In prepared remarks to the Economic Club of New York webcast event, "we should see another growth spurt to more than 4% before the economy returns to something approaching trend growth of 2% to 3% in 2023," he said. "The economy is continuing to recover, in other words. But it is doing so under constraints."
- Those constraints are shortages of labor and "stuff" (i.e., supply chain bottlenecks), which have contributed to an increase in inflation. Still, he expects "inflation to moderate next year as supply chains come back online and bottlenecks ease."
- He doesn't expect the Fed to start raising the federal funds rate until the taper of its asset purchases is complete. Recall that the Fed announced last week that it will start reducing its purchases of mortgage-backed securities and Treasury bills by $15B a month. "But we are monitoring inflation very closely and are prepared to take action, should circumstances warrant it," he said.
- Update at 12:45 PM ET: In the Q&A section of the webcast, Harker said the pandemic has accelerated problems with child care issues, which is hindering the ability of people going back to work.
- As for the larger economy the pandemic exacerbated imbalances. "It's a supply issue, but it's also demand. We saw this surge and demand and we saw supply issues at the same time," Harker said. Before the pandemic, we already had problems getting enough truck drivers.
- Regarding capital investment in the manufacturing sector, there's much more interest in automation, Harker said. Manufacturers were also having difficulty in hiring enough machinists pre-COVID. With the pandemic, many machinists retired. That has manufacturers turning to automation. "The good news is we should see productivity increase," he said.
- He emphasizes that not everyone needs to get a college degree. Encouraging young people to consider the skilled trades path would help address the labor shortage in that area.
- Cyber-risks: The Fed is focusing on cyber-risk, not only in its own system but for the financial institutions that it supervises. The whole system is based on trust, he said. "If you lose that trust it's very hard to regain."
- "We have to make sure the banks we're supervising are taking the prudent steps to understand the risks they're taking," he said.
- Earlier today, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard sees unemployment falling below 4% early next year