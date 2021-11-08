NV5 Global Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $184.74M (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVEE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.