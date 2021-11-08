Hot Stocks: CAT, CLF, X, NUE rise on infrastructure bill; PTON keeps falling; DNUT gets bearish note
Nov. 08, 2021 12:35 PM ET By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- The passage of a $1T infrastructure spending bill gave a lift to a portion of the market during Monday's midday trading. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) represented a high-profile example, as Baird spotlighted its ability to keep up with increased demand.
- The prospects for new government spending on building projects also gave a boost to Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE).
- Looking at some of the day's biggest decliners, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) continued its post-earnings free fall. The stock staged another double-digit percentage decline.
- Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) also showed weakness. A bearish analyst call sent the stock lower in midday action.
Gainers
- Caterpillar (CAT) advanced nearly 4% in midday trading as Baird selected it as a winner after Congress passed the long-pending infrastructure spending bill. The firm named CAT a Fresh Pick, saying it is "more than able to absorb" the higher production necessary to meet increased demand.
- The passage of the infrastructure bill prompted gains elsewhere in the market. Companies that sell materials that will be used for construction projects experienced massive buying interest.
- This category included Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), which jumped about 7% in midday trading. U.S. Steel (X) and Nucor (NUE) both rose more than 4%.
Decliners
- Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell sharply on Friday, dragged down by a disappointing earnings report. The retreat continued during Monday's intraday action, with the stock falling an additional 11% and setting a fresh 52-week low.
- The Wall Street community has generally walked away from PTON in the wake of its quarterly report. On Monday, this included Argus, which cut its rating on the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Krispy Kreme (DNUT) represented another iconic brand under pressure following the release of a bearish report. Truist said the company will likely face headwinds due to labor shortages and wage inflation.
- Weighed down by the report, DNUT dropped about 5%.
