Grocery Outlet Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-56.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $781.23M (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.