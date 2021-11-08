Middleby Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 12:29 PM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (+50.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $826.44M (+30.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MIDD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.