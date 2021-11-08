Posco's improved takeover bid wins Senex Energy acceptance
- Australian gas producer Senex Energy says it will recommend its shareholders approve a sweetened takeover offer from Posco (PKX +0.5%) at A$960M (US$710M), up from a previous offer of A$815M, Argus reports.
- Senex says the South Korean steelmaker is offering A$4.60/share for the company, up from a previous offer of A$4.40/share, which had been revised from two previous offers.
- The Posco acquisition would include Senex's planned purchase of two coal-bed methane fields from the partners in the 9M tons/year Australia Pacific LNG venture in Australia's Queensland state.
- Posco has no upstream interests in Australia and it is unclear why it is purchasing gas-producing assets whose output is largely sold to the domestic market, Argus' Kevin Morrison writes.
- Posco's Q3 earnings marked a new historical high, but its share price fell due to the negative short-term outlook for steel prices, The Value Pendulum writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.