Cardinal Health FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 12:33 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $41.83B (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.