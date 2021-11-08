Callaway Golf Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $857.1M (+80.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ELY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.