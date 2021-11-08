Darling Ingredients Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+34.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+42.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DAR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.