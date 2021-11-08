Epizyme Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 1:03 PM ETEpizyme, Inc. (EPZM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.44 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.65M (+142.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EPZM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.