Will FuboTV continue the trend of exceeding subscriber and revenue guidance in Q3?
Nov. 08, 2021 1:03 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)DKNGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.55 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.34M (+134.2% Y/Y).
- The company is expected to launch Sportsbook in Q4
- After exceeding the consensus mark in Q2, the company has boosted FY2021 revenue guidance to $560M-$570M (a 116% jump at the midpoint), and it now expects year-end subscribers to hit 910,000-920,000 (up 67% at the midpoint).
- The company's Q3 revenue guidance is between $140M-$144M, representing 132% Y/Y growth. Subscribers are expected to be 810,000 to 820,000. Analysts expectation are at te high end of company's revenue guidance.
- Fubo (NYSE:FUBO) completed the Market Access Agreement in Arizona andalso received approval to offer Online Sports Wagering in Iowa and Arizona.
- Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly sees the company as potential take over targets and says "We expect industry consolidation to be a major theme over the next two years and see RSI and FUBO as the most likely take-out candidates within our coverage universe."
- Peer DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares fell after low hold rate on NFL games contributed to Q3 revenue miss and guidance fell short of consensus: FY21 revenue of $1.24B to $1.28B vs. $1.29B consensus and FY22 revenue of $1.7B to $1.9B vs. the consensus mark of $1.81B.
- Since public, the company has beaten and raised its subscriber and revenue guidance in every quarter.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
