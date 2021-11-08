Wynn Resorts Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.29 (+81.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $944.34M (+154.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WYNN has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.