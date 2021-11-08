iCAD Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETiCAD, Inc. (ICAD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.91M (+39.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICAD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.