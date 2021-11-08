eGain Communications Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETeGain Corporation (EGAN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- eGain Communications (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.03M (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGAN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.