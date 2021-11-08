Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.26M (+34.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.