FibroGen Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETFibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.55M (+189.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FGEN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.