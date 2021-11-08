Li-Cycle pops after partnership with startup Atlis Motor Vehicles

  • Li-Cycle Corp (LICY +8.8%) shares jump as the company enters into a battery recycling agreement with electric pickup manufacturer Atlis Motor Vehicles.
  • ATLIS is a startup developing a fully electric vehicle platform, proprietary battery cells and packs, and the necessary charging infrastructure to recharge a 500-mile range battery in less than 15 minutes. Its XT pickup prototype was revealed earlier this year and production will begin in 2022.
  • "While we are just beginning our development journey, as a responsible battery and EV manufacturer, battery recycling must be a critical step in our supply chain," said Mark Hanchett, CEO and founder of Atlis Motor Vehicles. "We are thrilled to partner with a local recycler, like Li-Cycle, not only to be environmentally responsible, but to impact our bottom line. It is less expensive to reuse battery material than mine for new supplies."
  • Li-Cycle recovers up to 95% of critical materials from lithium-ion batteries and reintroduces them back into the supply chain. According to Benchmark Intelligence, the total number of lithium-ion batteries that will be available for recycling, globally, will exceed 2M tonnes by 2025.
  • SA contributor ZMK Capital warns that Li-Cycle could face a lot of competition if their model is successful.
