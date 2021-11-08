Party City Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
- Party City (NYSE:PRTY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-90.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $514.25M (-3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRTY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.