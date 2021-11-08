Audacy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2021 1:59 PM ETAudacy, Inc. (AUD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Audacy (NYSE:AUD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+1000.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $331.08M (+23.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AUD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.